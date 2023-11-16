MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Sells $109,046.46 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $109,046.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,900.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $546.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.06 million during the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 108.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1,143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

