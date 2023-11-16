Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.66. Redfin shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 1,402,987 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Redfin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Redfin

Redfin Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Redfin

The stock has a market capitalization of $794.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,903.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,237 shares of company stock valued at $352,698. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3,238.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.