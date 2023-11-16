Angela S. Lekatsas Buys 1,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00.
AltaGas Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$27.61 on Thursday. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
