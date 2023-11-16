Angela S. Lekatsas Buys 1,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00.

AltaGas Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$27.61 on Thursday. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.38.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

