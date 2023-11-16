Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Purchases C$27,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

TSE PEY opened at C$13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.29. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

