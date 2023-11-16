Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Purchases C$27,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
TSE PEY opened at C$13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.29. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92.
Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 67.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
