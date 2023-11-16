The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) EVP Buys $52,725.00 in Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) EVP Rachel G. George bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron’s Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE AAN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.31. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 930,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.