Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Insider Buys A$30,005.07 in Stock

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Wall purchased 25,385 shares of Peet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,005.07 ($19,111.51).
Gregory Wall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 6th, Gregory Wall purchased 4,541 shares of Peet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,358.38 ($3,412.98).
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Gregory Wall purchased 20,074 shares of Peet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,827.84 ($15,176.97).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.
