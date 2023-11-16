Insider Selling: Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Director Sells $34,500.00 in Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) Director James Harry Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,557 shares in the company, valued at $811,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matrix Service Stock Down 2.2 %

MTRX stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $279.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.33. Matrix Service has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Matrix Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

