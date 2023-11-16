Tracey Meintjes Sells 2,685 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Tracey Meintjes sold 2,685 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total value of C$39,684.30.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

SEA stock opened at C$15.95 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.34 and a twelve month high of C$21.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.60.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.15. Analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

