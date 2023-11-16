Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Issues Earnings Results

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHP opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Guided Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

