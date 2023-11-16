Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Issues Earnings Results

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.
Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GTHP opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Guided Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guided Therapeutics
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.