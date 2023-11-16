James Harry Miller Sells 3,000 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) Director James Harry Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,557 shares in the company, valued at $811,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matrix Service Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MTRX opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $279.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.33. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Matrix Service by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 241,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 213,119 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTRX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.