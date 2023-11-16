Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Buys 25,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.84. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

