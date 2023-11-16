Ricardo Manuel Falu Purchases 2,450 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AES Stock Up 0.5 %

AES stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Get AES alerts:

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AES

Institutional Trading of AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.