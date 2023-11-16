Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Joseph Stephen Clabby Purchases 290 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,594.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $733.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $110.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

