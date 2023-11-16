Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0356 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Casper has a market capitalization of $408.21 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,161,306,803 coins and its circulating supply is 11,462,720,201 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,160,698,788 with 11,462,147,112 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03544307 USD and is up 3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,968,192.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

