TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Reaches $123.14 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $123.14 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00026417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,788,451,357 coins and its circulating supply is 8,981,719,630 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.