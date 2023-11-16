Blur (BLUR) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Blur (BLUR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Blur has a market cap of $29.12 million and $101.16 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,081,436,262.366819 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.3681672 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $95,164,348.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

