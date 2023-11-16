Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 61.62%.

Vaso Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Vaso has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.