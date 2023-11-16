Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 61.62%.
Vaso Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Vaso has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
Vaso Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vaso
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- Stock Average Calculator
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.