Russell S. Elmer Sells 69 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $650.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $659.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.87.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.