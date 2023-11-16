Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, reports. Samsonite International had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million.

Samsonite International Stock Down 1.0 %

SMSEY opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Samsonite International has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Samsonite International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Samsonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.