Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) to Issue GBX 25.80 Dividend

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.80 ($0.32) per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,473 ($18.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,350.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,353.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,067.97 ($13.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,536.50 ($18.87). The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,946.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

