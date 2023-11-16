AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 223.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.62%.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.43.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

