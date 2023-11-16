Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $42,120.00 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,303,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,773.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 50.9% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,557,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 252,932 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 90.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSSS shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.35 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

