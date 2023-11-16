Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Up 26.3 %

OTCMKTS:NANX opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

