Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Up 26.3 %
OTCMKTS:NANX opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.
About Nanophase Technologies
