Northamber plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northamber Trading Down 2.2 %
LON:NAR opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.55) on Thursday. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 34.55 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 47 ($0.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,225.00 and a beta of -0.06.
About Northamber
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northamber
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.