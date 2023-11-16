Northamber plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northamber Trading Down 2.2 %

LON:NAR opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.55) on Thursday. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 34.55 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 47 ($0.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,225.00 and a beta of -0.06.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

