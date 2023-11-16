UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter.

UTG Stock Performance

UTGN stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. UTG has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

