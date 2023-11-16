UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter.
UTG Stock Performance
UTGN stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. UTG has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.
UTG Company Profile
