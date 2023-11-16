SSE plc (LON:SSE) Announces GBX 20 Dividend

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SSE Stock Performance

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,786.50 ($21.94) on Thursday. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,485 ($18.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,919 ($23.57). The stock has a market cap of £19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11,948.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,621.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,715.88.

Get SSE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($19.89) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,946.13 ($23.90).

Insider Transactions at SSE

In other SSE news, insider Gregor Alexander bought 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,664 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £3,211.52 ($3,943.90). 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.