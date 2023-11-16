Brokerages Set Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Price Target at $41.80

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLTE shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Belite Bio Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Belite Bio stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $40.60.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.
