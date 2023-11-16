LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $490,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,122 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in LKQ by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in LKQ by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in LKQ by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

