Jan Koelble Buys 346,000 Shares of Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) Stock

Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Jan Koelble acquired 346,000 shares of Splitit Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$15,570.00 ($9,917.20).

Splitit Payments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 28.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.09.

About Splitit Payments

Splitit Payments Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solution services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Its solution enables customers to pay for instalments with an existing credit with no applications, redirects or loans. Splitit Payments Ltd was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

