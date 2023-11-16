Jan Koelble Buys 346,000 Shares of Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) Stock

Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Jan Koelble acquired 346,000 shares of Splitit Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$15,570.00 ($9,917.20).
Splitit Payments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 28.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.09.
About Splitit Payments
