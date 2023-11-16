Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Purchases $15,384.20 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Amir Jafari purchased 12,610 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $15,384.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $50,145.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, October 13th, Amir Jafari purchased 14,124 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $17,090.04.

On Thursday, September 14th, Amir Jafari purchased 14,369 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $17,099.11.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $308.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

