Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lichen China

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Lichen China at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lichen China Stock Performance

Shares of LICN stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Lichen China has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Lichen China Company Profile

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

