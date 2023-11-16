Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $172.89 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $172.89 million and approximately $25,240.52 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.73350112 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,383.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

