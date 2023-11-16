Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Landos Biopharma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

