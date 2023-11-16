ZEDXION 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Million (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $1.64 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

