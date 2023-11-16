Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 345.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KTTA opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

