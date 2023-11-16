FY2023 EPS Estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Increased by Analyst

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the company will earn ($2.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.12). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FDMT. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $472.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.47. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

