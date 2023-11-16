XRUN 1-Day Volume Hits $4,195.88 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $4,195.88 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRUN has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars.

