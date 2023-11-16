Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DURECT in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($1.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.82). The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DURECT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

DRRX stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,493,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 278,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

