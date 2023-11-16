Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $10.85 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and $1.21 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 97,329,117,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

