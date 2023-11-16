GensoKishi Metaverse Trading 22.4% Lower This Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $539,833.75 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,020,210 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

