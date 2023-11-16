Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $195.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

