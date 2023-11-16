Trexcoin (TREX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $13.09 Billion

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Trexcoin has traded 51.7% lower against the US dollar. Trexcoin has a market cap of $13.09 billion and approximately $161,101.58 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trexcoin coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trexcoin Profile

Trexcoin was first traded on April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trexcoin is www.trexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Trexcoin (TREX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate TREX through the process of mining. Trexcoin has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Trexcoin is 1.30734254 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $178,606.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

