Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,687.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

CLSD opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.17. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.85.

Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 64,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,436.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

