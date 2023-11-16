Ultra Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $68.76 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,191.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.92 or 0.00634333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00132940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020312 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00026777 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,184,378 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 351,184,377.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19535726 USD and is up 6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,586,355.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

