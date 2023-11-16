CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CBAK Energy Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for CBAK Energy Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for CBAK Energy Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
CBAK Energy Technology Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology
About CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CBAK Energy Technology
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.