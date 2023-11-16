CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CBAK Energy Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for CBAK Energy Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for CBAK Energy Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

CBAK Energy Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

About CBAK Energy Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAT. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

