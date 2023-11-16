FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hecla Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

HL stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

