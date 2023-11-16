FY2023 EPS Estimates for Immuneering Co. Increased by Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) – Chardan Capital lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Immuneering in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.77) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.80). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immuneering’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immuneering’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.79. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Immuneering by 111.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

