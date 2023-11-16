HC Wainwright Weighs in on Biora Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biora Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.13.

BIOR stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,860,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 924,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

