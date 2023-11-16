Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of CRVS opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

