Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.83). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ELDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ELDN stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,326,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 80,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

